Namibia: Fuel Levy Increases

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein on Wednesday tabled a proposal to amend fuel levy rates by 25 cents a litre for the current financial year.

Speaking in parliament, Schlettwein said the increase would be across the board, adding that the levy will be imposed and collected in line with the Customs and Excise Act of 1998, section 65(1).

"In terms of this provision, the increase is effective at the time of tabling, meaning now (Wednesday), and will be collected on all the products listed," he stated.

He stressed that although the ministry is conscious of the fact that the increase may aggrieve motorists and other road users, the country should not lose sight of the financial situation it is currently faced with.

"The fuel levy is one of the important ways to generate revenue, especially as overall consumption is expected to rise annually. Furthermore, it is unfortunate that the burden of the proposed increase in the fuel levy will have to be borne by consumers. However, this is in line with our Harambee policy of working together in the national interest," Schlettwein said. He added that the proposed levy is exclusively determined by Namibia, and the collected revenue would not form part of the Southern Africa Customs Union common revenue pool.

The proposed increase in the levy is expected to bring about significant additional revenue for the rest of the 2018/19 financial year.

"As usual, the increase and the collection will be handled by the directorate of customs and excise, using their existing operational facilities, and no additional resources will be required in this regard. The revenue collected will be deposited into the state account," Schletwein noted.

The levy on petrol is 40 cents a litre, and will go up to 65c/l. Illuminating paraffin has 70c/l levy, which will go up to 95c/l, while distillate fuel currently at 40c/l will be 65c/l, the specified aliphatic hydrocarbons solvents' levy of 70c/l will go up to 95c/l, the biodiesel levy will go from 40c/l to 65c/l, and other biodiesels' levy of 70c/l will now be 95c/l.