6 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hunkuyi, Ashiru, Sani No Match for El-Rufai in 2019 - Aruwan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Lere

Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that no governorship aspirant in the state can defeat Mr El-Rufai in 2019.

"None of the current aspirants for the position of governor of Kaduna State can beat Malam (El-Rufai).

They only aspire to be there but they don't have clear cut vision for development, clear cut policy to move the state forward, statesmanship among others.

Although many other key aspirants have not publicly declared their ambition, politicians believed to be aspiring to lead Kaduna are two senators, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi; as well as popular Kaduna politician, Isa Ashiru. Others include ex-governor, Mukhtar Yero and Muhammad Bello.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, Mr Aruwan said he believes none of the aspirants can match Mr El-Rufai in terms of vision, governance, development programmes, clout, and commitment to serve and move the state forward and focus on the job.

"Malam el-Rufai has empowered young men and women, he has ensured emergence of young leaders, he has shown discipline in public service, development of the education sector, development of the health sector, significant reduction in maternal and child mortality.

"Since they cannot beat him in policy formulation and development, they decided to go with divisive politics, blackmail, pettiness, manipulation of religion and demonizing him as a path to succeed him."

Mr Aruwan also said that the governor underwent tutelage, both in public and private sector, to be prepared for leadership positions.

"He was advisor to Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998. He was the Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprise. He was FCT minister where he achieved so much and so many firsts. He went to study law and obtained masters degree in public policy management from Harvard University as an Edward A. Mason Fellow. Also, study his rich and astute contributions (to) the political development of the country," he said.

Nigeria

Supreme Court Clears Saraki of False Asset Declaration Charges

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of all allegations of false asset declaration. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.