Namibia: Katiti Faces Misconduct Charges

The suspended Namibia Institute of Pathology chief executive officer, Augustinus Katiti, faces seven counts of misconduct, among them two of breach of trust, dishonesty, and dereliction of duty.

The NIP board suspended Katiti on 18 June 2018 after consulting health minister Bernard Haufiku and public enterprises minister Leon Jooste.

A copy of the charge sheet in The Namibian's possession shows that Katiti also faces two counts of dereliction of duty, or wrongful withdrawal of cash or investments.

He also faces a count of failing to protect the interests of the NIP, and that of bringing the name of the employer into disrepute.

The charge sheet alleges that Katiti breached trust when he allowed suspended chief business strategy and development officer Jennifer Kauapirura to wrongfully award a tender to ST Freight Services in 2016.

Katiti is also accused of approving an exemption from tender for the procurement of IT infrastructure and the transportation of specimens from health facilities in the Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Omusati as well as Ohangwena regions.

He is furthermore accused of breach of tender policy by approving the granting of an exemption involving more than N$1 million against the requirements of the company's procurement policies and procedures.

The contract awarded to ST Freight, the charge sheet notes, caused NIP to lose more than N$3 million.

On the second count of breach of trust, the NIP board accuses Katiti and his subordinates of ignoring the company's procurement policies when they contracted Roma Kitchens to provide furniture valued at more than N$7 million in 2016.

He allegedly also failed to protect the interest of NIP when he allowed the awarding of a tender to ST Freight to transport specimens for three years - April 2017 to April 2020 - for a monthly fee of N$211 600, which could have been more than N$7 million in three years.

On the count of dishonesty, Katiti is said to have created three positions without the board's approval, and failed to disclose the posts for ratification to the new board in September 2016.

The two counts of dereliction of duty or wrongful withdrawal of cash or investments pertain to the withdrawals made from the NIP's Old Mutual investments.

The withdrawals, the charge sheet said, were made in November 2016 and June 2017 when N$10 million and N$7,9 million, respectively, were withdrawn without the board's approval.

The board said Katiti did not inform them when he wrote to the Prime Minister in February 2018 to complain about non-payment by the health ministry.

On 1 March 2018, the board further said, Katiti did not inform them when he wrote to the public enterprises minister before the NIP "inadvertently signed a collective agreement with Napwu in November 2017".

The signing of the collective agreement, the board argues, has an impact on staff salaries and wages and benefits for 2018/19 and 2019/20.

According to the board, by communicating with the Prime Minister and the public enterprises minister, Katiti brought the name of the NIP into disrepute.

Katiti's lawyer, Richard Metcalfe yesterday said his client would plead not guilty "to each and every charge and will specifically place the board of directors to prove each and every allegation of malfeasance".

Metcalfe also said that it was regrettable that the charges had been spread on social media despite allegations to the contrary by the board of directors.

"On conclusion of the disciplinary matter the requisite legal action will be instituted on the basis of the public warning published by all reputable news media," Metcalfe said.

Katiti's rights, the lawyer said, remain reserved.