5 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame in Djibouti for Free Trade and Industrial Zone Inauguration

Photo: New Times
President Kagame is met at the airport in Djibouti by Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

The area that President Kagame inaugurates is one of the largest free trade zones in Africa and will welcome other industries such as automotive industry.

President Paul Kagame on Thursday arrived in Djibouti where he is expected to take part in the inauguration of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone and attend the China-Africa Economic Forum and International Exhibition.

He travelled to the Horn of Africa nation at the invitation of his Djiboutian counterpart, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

The newly completed industrial area is Djibouti's pilot free trade zone. It will provide comprehensive solutions to companies operating in the services, trade and manufacturing industries and is set to attract businesses from across the African continent and the world.

The area, which will span over a total 48 square meters after expansion, is one of the largest free trade zones in Africa and will welcome other industries such as the automotive industry and home electrical industries.

The Free Trade Zone will benefit the whole continent as, under the auspice of the African Union, 49 African nations - including Djibouti - recently signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a trade agreement aimed to create a single market for African countries.

Rwanda and Djibouti enjoy strong bilateral ties in several key areas including; air transport, trade and investment, and ICT. The two countries also partner to advance regional integration.

In 2013, Djibouti offered Rwanda a 20-hectare piece of land at the port of Djibouti, and the latter was in reciprocity offered a plot of land in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

