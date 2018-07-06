Namibia: Cabinet Approves Sports Rewards

Namibians excelling in international sports competitions will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts following Cabinet's approval of a reward policy earlier this week.

Information minister Stanley Simataa, who announced the approved Namibia National Sports Reward Policy yesterday, said the sports ministry would be tasked to budget the required funds to implement the sports reward policy.

The policy will only be implemented at amateur level, and offered across three classifications, namely individual achievement, sports teams, and technical staff.

The government will also be providing preparatory grants to athletes for international competitions.

However, the new policy will only be implemented from next year due to a shortage of funds as it was not budgeted for in the current financial year, sports minister Erastus Uutoni told The Namibian.

"We will start to budget now, and hopefully in the next financial year, we will have funds to fund the implementation of the policy. We cannot just approve something, and tomorrow it is already enforced," he said.

Senior individual athletes securing a gold medal at the Olympics and Paralympics Games are set to receive a N$200 000 reward each, while a gold medal at a world championship, where more than 30 countries participate, is valued at N$100 000.

A silver medal for senior athletes at the Olympics and Paralympic Games will be rewarded with N$150 000, with second place at a world championship guaranteed N$80 000.

Senior athletes winning a bronze medal at an Olympics or Paralympics will be rewarded with N$100 000, and N$50 000 for the world championships equivalent.

Trainers and coaches of athletes participating at the Olympics and world championships will also be rewarded, with incentives ranging from N$80 000 for gold to N$10 000 for youth championships, depending on the medal won by the athletes.

Athletes participating at competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, the All Africa Games, the African Senior Championships as well as the Special Olympics will earn between N$80 000 for gold and N$20 000, depending on the podium placing.

The reward policy also indicates that a gold medal won by a team consisting of more than 10 athletes at Olympic or world championship level where more than 20 countries participate will be valued at N$800 000, while silver and bronze medals at the same competitions are worth N$500 000 and N$350 000, respectively.

Also, gold at the Commonwealth Games or African championships with less than 15 countries will be rewarded with N$500 000, while silver and bronze medals will be rewarded with N$300 000 and N$200 000, respectively.

However, teams with less than 10 athletes participating at the same competitions will get 50% of the reward in relation to the medal won.

Rewards for coaching staff at the Olympics and world championships start at N$400 000 for gold, N$200 000 for silver and N$100 000 for bronze.

Preparatory grants will only be given to athletes who have achieved the qualifying standards for the Olympics and Paralympics in the year leading up to the competition.

According to the policy, senior individual athletes preparing for the Olympics and Paralympics qualify for N$120 000 during the year of preparation, while senior teams would get N$1 million.

Junior teams preparing for youth games will receive N$500 000.