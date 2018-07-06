Rwanda: Fuel Prices Further Revised Upwards

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has announced new fuel tariffs which took effect on Thursday, this week.

The tariff indicate an upward revision of the pump prices.

According to a statement signed by RURA Director General Patrick Nyirishema, pump prices in Kigali for petrol have increased to Rwf1,109 from Rwf10,55 per litre. Diesel prices increased to Rwf1,093 from Rwf1,037.

The new changes represent an increase of Rwf54 and Rwf56 for petrol and diesel, respectively. The tariffs have been on upward trends in recent months, with experts pointing to international crude oil prices. The review is done every two months depending on the fluctuation on global markets.