South Africa: Jon-Jon Smuts Honoured At Warriors Awards

Jon-Jon Smuts was the start of the show at Wednesday night's Warriors awards gala in Port Elizabeth.

Smuts took home the Player of the Series award for 50 overs cricket and was named the Warriors Cricketer of the Year.

Simon Harmer was awarded the Warriors Sunfoil 4-day cricketer of the series and the bowling award while Christiaan Jonker was awarded the 20 overs batting award and player of the series.

Anrich Nortje took home the Most Promising Player of the Year award, while Sisanda Magala received the Warriors 50 overs bowling award and Ghihan Cloete the 50 overs batting award. The trio will be representing the South Africa 'A' side when they tour India in August.

"The past season was one of the most successful for the Warriors in domestic cricket competitions in recent years, with the Warriors winning the Momentum One-Day Cup trophy, sharing it with the Dolphins, qualifying for a semi-final spot in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge; and exceeding expectations in the red ball competition from the bottom of the table last year to narrowly missing the top spot in the Sunfoil Series," said Warriors chairperson Ronnie Pillay.

Warriors Awards:

Sunfoil Series

Batting Award - Colin Ackermann

Bowling Award - Simon Harmer

Player of the Series - Simon Harmer

Momentum One-Day Cup

Batting Award - Gihahn Cloete

Bowling Award - Sisanda Magala

Player of the Series - Jon Jon Smuts

RAM SLAM T20 Challenge

Batting Award - Christiaan Jonker

Bowling Award - Andrew Birch

Player of the Series - Christiaan Jonker

Newcomer of The Year - Anrich Nortje

Player of The Year - Jon Jon Smuts

