5 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jon-Jon Smuts Honoured At Warriors Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jon-Jon Smuts was the start of the show at Wednesday night's Warriors awards gala in Port Elizabeth.

Smuts took home the Player of the Series award for 50 overs cricket and was named the Warriors Cricketer of the Year.

Simon Harmer was awarded the Warriors Sunfoil 4-day cricketer of the series and the bowling award while Christiaan Jonker was awarded the 20 overs batting award and player of the series.

Anrich Nortje took home the Most Promising Player of the Year award, while Sisanda Magala received the Warriors 50 overs bowling award and Ghihan Cloete the 50 overs batting award. The trio will be representing the South Africa 'A' side when they tour India in August.

"The past season was one of the most successful for the Warriors in domestic cricket competitions in recent years, with the Warriors winning the Momentum One-Day Cup trophy, sharing it with the Dolphins, qualifying for a semi-final spot in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge; and exceeding expectations in the red ball competition from the bottom of the table last year to narrowly missing the top spot in the Sunfoil Series," said Warriors chairperson Ronnie Pillay.

Warriors Awards:

Sunfoil Series

Batting Award - Colin Ackermann

Bowling Award - Simon Harmer

Player of the Series - Simon Harmer

Momentum One-Day Cup

Batting Award - Gihahn Cloete

Bowling Award - Sisanda Magala

Player of the Series - Jon Jon Smuts

RAM SLAM T20 Challenge

Batting Award - Christiaan Jonker

Bowling Award - Andrew Birch

Player of the Series - Christiaan Jonker

Newcomer of The Year - Anrich Nortje

Player of The Year - Jon Jon Smuts

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Lions Kill Suspected Poachers in Private Game Reserve

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.