6 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cat Who Predicted Nigeria's Loss Against Argentina Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Psychic Cat that Predicted Nigeria's Loss to Argentina dies
By Njideka Agbo

A cat who predicted Nigeria's loss against Argentina is dead.

Baidianr, the cat who resided in Beijing's Palace Museum was declared dead on Monday after being rushed to the hospital a day after predicting the loss of Nigeria, Asain newspaper The Straits Times revealed.

The cat had failed in some predictions but got Nigeria's loss right.

After Nigeria's prediction, it generated so much attention that over 8,000 people promised food and snacks.

He suddenly became paralysed following a heart attack the following day and was rushed to the hospital before its death on Monday.

Nigeria

Supreme Court Clears Saraki of False Asset Declaration Charges

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of all allegations of false asset declaration. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.