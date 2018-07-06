Nigeria: Cat Who Predicted Nigeria's Loss Against Argentina Dies

Photo: The Guardian

Psychic Cat that Predicted Nigeria's Loss to Argentina dies

A cat who predicted Nigeria's loss against Argentina is dead.

Baidianr, the cat who resided in Beijing's Palace Museum was declared dead on Monday after being rushed to the hospital a day after predicting the loss of Nigeria, Asain newspaper The Straits Times revealed.

The cat had failed in some predictions but got Nigeria's loss right.

After Nigeria's prediction, it generated so much attention that over 8,000 people promised food and snacks.

He suddenly became paralysed following a heart attack the following day and was rushed to the hospital before its death on Monday.