5 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan - Effective Work On the Field Begins Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The Head of State, Paul Biya has instructed the Ad Hoc Committee to get to action immediately.

The worrying socio-political situation in the North West and South West Regions whose major effects is the displacement of people, killings and destruction of public and private property will probably from the coming week witness a great improvement when the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan instructed by the Head of State, Paul Biya begins to be effectively put in place.

The Ad Hoc Committee in charge of putting in place the plan announced by Prime Minister Philemon Yang while launching the plan on June 20, 2018 held its first meeting in Yaounde on July 4, 2018. The chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee, Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, told the press that the Head of State has instructed that the plan be immediately put in place on the field.

He said the Head of State has instructed that the "time for action is now." The meeting attended by Ministers and officials of technical ministries, was to assess the plan and see how its effective implementation can start on the field. For details on the putting in place of the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan, the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced a press conference scheduled this Thursday, July 5, 2018.

According to documents made available to the Ad Hoc Committee members, three levels have been identified for the execution of the humanitarian plan. At the national level, there is the Ad Hoc Committee chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration and its members are cabinet ministers.

The second is the regional level chaired by the Governors of the North West and South West Regions with members being Senior Divisional Officers and Subdivisional Officers of the affected administrative units.

The third is the local structures to be coordinated by competent authorities. The members include the military and some councils, Cameroon Red Cross, Catholic Church authorities in Manyu, Meme and Mezam Divisions, other religious authorities with recognised potentials and local associations.

The Head of State's instructions for the immediate putting in place of the plan comes at the time Cameroonians from all walks of life and from all regions have either already manifested their support through contributing hundreds of millions of Francs CFA or are bracing up to do so.

Cameroon

Youths Centre Graduates New Trainees

The 32 trainees were recently given their end of course certificates in a ceremony at the premises of the institution. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.