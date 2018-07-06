Cameroon: Okola Sub-Division - CERAC Rehabilitates 54-Year-Old School

The work, carried out by the diplomatic wing of the association was officially handed over to the Okola educational family alongside gifts to the population.

After 54 years of existence, with an advanced stage of decrepitude classroom buildings and a non-functional multimedia centre, the Okola High School, in the Lékie Division of the Centre Region has just been restored by the Diplomatic Wing of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), a humanitarian association created by the First Lady of Cameroon.

A ceremony to officially hand-over the rehabilitated and equipped Okola High School to the educational community, took place yesterday July 4, 2018 at the school premises.

The event was presided at by the personal representative of the First Lady, Mrs Marguerite Mbella Mbella, who is the Assistant General Coordinator of CERAC. During the event, which was attended by a host of government ministers and elite from the Lékie Division, CERAC also inaugurated the modernised Okola High School Library and handed gifts to rural women of Lékie Division as well as the Okola District Hospital which received several medical equipment.

Mrs Marguerite Mbella Mbella said the diplomatic wing was in the Lékie Division for the third time to accompany the First Lady of Cameroon in her humanitarian mission. Their current presence was in line with a project that started with a dream to offer a modern library to the Okola High School. But the ladies, she said, needed courage, support, patience and perseverance to realise the project when it was discovered that it was not just enough to provide the school with a modern library.

The entire school buildings needed to be refurbished. As such, members of the diplomatic wing of CERAC, who comprise mostly of wives of heads of diplomatic missions or representatives of international organisations in Cameroon, members of the diplomatic corps alongside sisters from the national wing of CERAC, put their efforts together to realise the project which the population received with immersed joy.

"CERAC is out to train exemplary citizens in Okola who are able to surmount the social, economic and diverse challenges in the society", Marguerite Mbella Mbella told the educational community. She underscored that the population should jealously guard the school and preserve it from burglary and any act of vandalism.

Saran Ngah Meyong on behalf of the student community said with respect and discipline, they are going to properly use the gifts especially the modernized multimedia centre which will permit them to gain more knowledge across the globe.

The entire population, particularly the 18 rural women association that received agricultural tools and other materials from the CERAC expressed gratitude through the Regional Delegate of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Manga Enyegue. The students thrilled their benefactor in songs and poems which left no one sitting.