Ghana: Doctor Before Court for Assaulting Actress

A medical doctor in the United States of America (USA), said to be a former boyfriend of Benedicta Gaffah, a Kumawood actress, has been granted bail of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties, for allegedly assaulting the actress, in 2015.

Dr Charles Asumadu, accused, pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he appeared before the court, presided by Mr. Peter Oppong Boahen.

Dr Asumadu, who has been charged with five counts of stealing, causing harm, causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and impersonation of marriage, is to report to investigators every Monday and Friday at 10am.

He has been 'hiding from the law' for three years, after the alleged assault, as he was said to have escaped to the USA, but he was arrested by the police during a recent visit to Ghana.

Police Inspector Michael Koole, prosecuting, told the court that, Dr Asumadu, a married man with children, and practising medicine in the USA, occasionally visited Ghana.

During one of such visits, the doctor met Ghaffah and introduced himself as Kelvin Charles Frimpong, and the two started a relationship, leading to a customary marriage, which was registered at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court, in March 19, 2014.

The prosecution said later Gaffah found out that Asumadu had deceived her about his name, and that his family was back in the USA, and Gaffah decided to quit the marriage.

According to Insp. Koole, Asumadu claimed he had spent a lot of money on her and would not allow her to leave him for another man.

According to the prosecution Asumadu sneaked into Gaffah's room at Santasi roundabout while she was asleep, woke her up and without any provocation, assaulted her, but was rescued by a neighbour.

Insp. Koole, said after the assault, Asumadu allegedly took GH¢9, 000, 00 and personal belongings of Gaffah.

The court heard that the victim reported the case to the Ashanti Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and she was issued with a police medical form to seek medical care at the hospital.

Asumadu was arrested and charged with the offences, but escaped to the USA and the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.