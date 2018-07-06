5 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Kenichi Not Under Consideration - Hearts Pro

Mr Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak has dismissed reports claiming that the club was chasing former Inter Allies head coach Kenichi Yastuhashi for his service.

The Japanese/American coach on Tuesday, mutually parted ways with Premier League side, Inter Allies after the first round of the league.

Yastuhashi mutually terminated his contract with the Phobians in 2016.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr Opare Addo said though the club was searching for a head coach after the departure of Henry Wellington, they have no plans of going back for his services.

"We are still in the search of a suitable replacement, but there is no decision on who becomes the next coach. When we settle on one the world would know.

"But I can say, Kenichi is not under consideration with regards to the head coach role at the club," Opare stated.

Meanwhile, former West African Football Academy coach, Klavs Rasmussen has been highly tipped to take over the mantle at Hearts after ending his tenure with the academy club few months ago.-GNA

