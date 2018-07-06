Ghana: The Pokuase Interchange Must Be Completed On Time

RESIDENTS and motorists living in and around the Western part of the Greater Accra Region may now heave a sigh of relief following the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Pokuase Interchange.

The reason is that the stretch of road on the Accra-Nsawam road has become a nightmare to residents and motorist commuting to and from that area.

Daily, users of that road endure and waste man hours sitting in traffic both ways and it has become unbearable.

It is, therefore, heartwarming that the government has cut the sod for the commencement of an interchange project costing $84m.

The project, being funded by the African Development Bank and the government is expected to be completed in two years.

When completed, the interchange is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility along the Accra-Nsawam road.

Not only that, a five-kilometre road from Awoshie to Pokuase will be constructed, in addition to a 2 kilometre road to link the Accra-Nsawan Highway.

The construction of the interchange and link road would no doubt bring relief to the regular users and it is our fervent prayer that the project is executed to specification and on schedule.

The Ghanaian Times looks forward to the completion of the project to ease the frustration and the hustle the people have to go through every day.

As indicated by the Senior Minister, Mr Osafo Marfo, who cut the sod for the commencement of the project on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, "there is the need to attach all the seriousness to give the people value for money."

We add our voice in commending the past and present governments for facilitating the project whose contract was signed in 2016.

It is commendable that the government is continuing the project envisaged by the previous government to give comfort to the people.

We urge the government to continue all other road projects across the country that was started by the previous government for the benefit of the people.

We commend the government, the Ministry of Roads and the Greater Accra Regional Minister for the commencement of project which when completed would facilitate smooth movement of goods to and from that part of the country.