Ghana: Yolanda Cuba Is CEO of the Year

Vodafone Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba has been named the Telecom CEO of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards (GITTA) held last week.

This is an affirmation of the role and impact Yolanda has had on Ghana's telecom industry over the past two years. She won a similar award at the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards (GECEA) earlier this year. The award also comes at a time when Vodafone is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Ghana.

Yolanda was acknowledged for her remarkable leadership, drive and passion for creativity and innovation. She was celebrated for introducing several sustainable initiatives that are positively impacting the lives of Ghanaians, in line with her vision of driving Ghana's digitalisation agenda. Her will to win and unyielding determination continue to project Vodafone as a leading light in the industry.

Vodafone Ghana also bagged four key awards including Telecom Brand of the Year, Telecom Business of the Year and Internet of Things (IoT) Product of the Year. Vodafone Ghana's External Affairs Director, Gayheart Mensah, also received a special award for his outstanding contribution to telecom advocacy.

Commenting on the awards, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday Yolanda Cuba said, "Our quest to create the workplace and company of the future continues to yield dividends for our customers, employees and key stakeholders. These awards are a reflection of their continued belief and commitment to our brand."

" We will never renege on our commitment to deliver innovative products, unmatched customer experience to Ghanaians, in line with our strategy to ignite Ghana's digital agenda," she said.

Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) is an annual industry awards event that recognises innovation and excellence in the telecommunications and ICT sectors.