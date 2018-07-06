Ghana: NDP Welcomes Charlotte Osei, 2 Deputies' Dismissal

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has welcomed the decision by President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) as well as two of her deputies from office.

According to the party, the decision to remove the three commissioners, Charlotte Osei, Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley is proof of the President's commitment to save the public purse.

The removal is on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct and misbehaviour by the three commissioners.

Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, in a statement issued on June 28, 2018, announced the dismissal of Charlotte Osei, Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Sulley Amadu for misbehaviour and incompetence.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against the decision describing it as politically motivated and has demanded a reversal of the President's action.

National Organiser, Kofi Adams claims the accusations against Mrs Osei are trumped up, the decision to remove her as well as her two deputies, is part of a well thought out plan by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2020 elections.

But the NDP which is an offshoot of the NDC, whose candidate, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was disqualified by the EC from contesting the presidential election in 2016, has hailed the President's move as a "great relief".

"The National Democratic Party (NDP) has learnt with great relief the dismissal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), from office by a due process of the constitution and rule of law" the party said in a statement signed and issued by Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Secretary General.

"The decision underscores the President's commitment to safeguard the national purse from reckless scramble for wanton dissipation of public funds.

"It explains why she [Charlotte Osei] will still disqualify the NDP 2016 presidential candidate even though we filed an impeccably completed document and also after the Supreme Court had ordered her to reverse her decision and grant the NDP a hearing.

"The NDP throws out full support behind the President's appropriate dismissals at the Electoral Commission as an act to safeguard our democracy from auction to the highest bidder," the statement said. -myjoyonline.com