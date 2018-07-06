Ghana: Ras Mubarak - NPP Not Serious About Fighting Corruption

National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has affirmed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not serious about fighting corruption in the country.

"I don't see the sincerity in dealing with corruption and fighting corruption in the country in spite of the ugly noises that were made whilst the NPP was in opposition, I don't see any seriousness in dealing with it.

"If the Akufo-Addo-led administration was bent on fighting corruption, some persons within the party alleged to have been involved in corrupt deals would have been prosecuted by now.

The Kumbungu MP made the comment when the issue of the removal of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, was being discussed on the floor of the House.

"This government is beset with troubles that relate to corruption and they haven't shown any spine in dealing with these issues, KelniGVG is a classical case, contracts were signed, under dubious circumstances, issues were raised.

"They were raised by none other persons than some of the strongest supporters of the administration, IMANI Africa so if they [IMANI] are talking we should be listening to them," Mr Mubarak noted.

Mrs Osei and the two deputy commissioners were removed from office last week following recommendations of a committee set up by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

She was investigated over six allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

The two were also accused of procurement breaches and financial malfeasance.

The NDC has said it will demonstrate against the removal saying the NPP intends to rig the 2020 elections.

Ras Mubarak on the show also indicated that Osei's removal is a ploy by the NPP to position itself ahead of the 2020 general election.

"When they say she was fired because of breaches of procurement, there is a litany of ministers and appointees who have breached the procurement laws, if procurement laws have been violated, there are ways of going about it.

"Certainly removing the commissioner of the Electoral Commission is not one of them, and I find it unfortunate because all of these things dovetail neatly into a plan pattern for a new register where only persons with Ghana card can have access," he cautioned.

