6 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Takes Campaign to Gokwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Farirai Machivenyika

President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe depot at Gokwe Centre today as he pursues his economic recovery vision, and then to address Zanu-PF supporters as part of his election campaign trail. Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman Cde Daniel McKenzie Ncube told The Herald yesterday all was set for the two events.

"As we speak we are at the venue and also mobilising people to come in their thousands tomorrow.

"The President will tour the Cottco depot where management will make presentations on their operations including the challenges they face.

"Thereafter we expect the President to address the masses in Gokwe," said Cde Ncube.

Gokwe is a cotton growing region with most households relying on the crop, commonly referred to as white gold", for their sustenance while also earning the country precious foreign currency.

Government has already indicated that it will introduce Command Cotton which will be sold through an auction system to create competition in the pricing of the crop.

The crop also supports a number of downstream industries in both the Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces that employ thousands of people.

President Mnangagwa has emphasised that Government's focus is on growing the economy.

He has toured a number of areas across the country where he has commissioned several new projects.

Last week he laid the foundation stone for the $1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station expected to create employment for at least 3 000 people from the local community.

The President has also opened a number of companies in the past few months including the $40 million Willowton cooking oil refinery in Mutare, the $30 million Pepsi plant in Harare and the $12 million Davipel plant also located in the capital and is into manufacture of consumer goods.

Zimbabwe

Shortage of Engineers Alarming

Zimbabwe has only 1 500 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers out of about 6 000 accredited… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.