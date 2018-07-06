Zimbabwe's super bantamweight boxer, Tapiwa "Shortgun" Tembo, says he is ready to fly the flag high in the upcoming boxing extravaganza dubbed "UK vs Africa" set for next Friday at the Harare International Conference Centre. Tembo, who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, will face off with one of UK's emerging talents, 24-year old Marc Leach, in eight rounds.

The fiesta, which is promoted by Kwese Sport and Kalakoda Promotions, is part of efforts by Zimbabwe to revive boxing in the country and the event sees Team Africa compete against Team UK in a best of five fight format.

The tournament will host top international boxers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

Tembo is one of the three Zimbabwean boxers who will be in the Team Africa along with Chamunorwa "Sting" Gonorenda and Wesley McDade.

The Gweru-born 29-year old has fought most of his fights in South Africa ever since he turned professional eight years ago.

He has a record of 17 fights, 10 wins, six losses and one draw.

"This is great for Zimbabwe boxing, for us hosting a tournament of such magnitude for the world and Africa.

"The world will be watching this.

"And for me this is a great opportunity to show who Tapiwa is as I have been fighting big names (outside the country) and no one knew about it.

"So thanks to Kwese Sports for bringing us back home to fight in front of our fans. I am sure we are going to fill up HICC.

"I'm very confident that I will make my continent and country proud, I'm more than ready. To my Zimbabwean fans, come out in numbers and witness your home boxers showcasing the art of boxing," said Tembo.

His opponent Leach, five years his junior, has an impressive record of 10 wins and one defeat.

The Lancashire-born fighter has not lost a bout since September 2014 when he was beaten on his debut by Bobby Jenkinson.

But Tembo is not moved by such an intimidating record.

"His (Leach) style is made for me. I beat boxers, lots of people have been waiting for me to come back home and fight.

"They are always excited when I come back home. Marc Leach, you are coming to Africa, we are going to welcome you with some good boxing.

"We are going to give you a good lesson of boxing in Africa. Good luck on that," said Tembo.

The bouts expected during the explosive night include the WBF Super Welterweight Inter-Continental title fight between Emmany Kalombo (DRC) and Samuel Antwi (UK) which and will run for 12 rounds.

Antwi was drafted in the UK team this week replacing Mark Thompson who pulled out due to injury.

Zimbabwe's McDade will fight Mickey Ellison of the UK in the Inter- Continental Super middleweight challenge match.

Kalakoda Promotions marketing director, Jeremy Bean, said besides propping up the sport in the country, the event also aims to market Zimbabwe as a destination under the Government's "Zimbabwe is open for business" banner.

"It is our firm belief and conviction that sport, and more precisely boxing, can play a pivotal role in this regard.

"Sport must be a unifier not a tool to divide people, we must learn from the example set recently in North and South Korea where the two nations where never used to share the same table ended doing so as a result of the Winter Olympic Games which were hosted by South Korea.

"This event will aid in the current efforts to market Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination," said Bean.

Organisers said tickets will range from $2 for unreserved right up to $100 for ringside and they are available at all the Econet shops.