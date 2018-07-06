The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) will this month hold a Chiefs' Indaba in Mashonaland East to discuss ways to deal with environmental issues affecting the province. Speaking to The Herald during a tour of the recycling facilities in Harare by Kwenda High School, EMA's environmental education and publicity officer for Mashonaland East Province Mr Astas Mabwe said that the indaba was crucial.

"One of our major problems is the problem of illegal mining of minerals, whereby artisanal miners do it haphazardly and they damage the environment," he said.

"To rehabilitate the environment becomes a challenge. We are organising indabas with the chiefs.

"After we deliberate at that level, we cascade down to districts. We are planning to hold it on July 20.

"Our thrust would be on empowering people in areas affected by veld fires through workshops and training."

Mr Mabwe said most of the problems in the province were generic.

"In districts like Goromonzi, there is deforestation as people are cutting down trees for firewood," he said.

"We also have a challenge of veld fires in Chikomba District. Last year, over 37 000 hectares burnt by veld fires."

Kwenda High School toured National Waste Collections, Waverly Plastics and PETRICO Zimbabwe.