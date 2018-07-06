South Africa: Tough Crowd Vying for KZN Open Waveski Crown

The final national contest on the 2018 Waveski calendar is the KZN Waveski Open Championship which is taking place in Durban this coming weekend. Surfers from all over South Africa will paddle out from Durban's shoreline, for the prestigious KZN Open title.

Following on the heels of the Balito Pro, the KZN Open is expecting perfect surf for the competitors to sink their teeth into as they battle heat by heat.

Fresh off a big win and 2018 South African Open Men's Champion and local boy, Duran Martin, will hold a home ground advantage.

"I'm very excited to share Durban's beautiful weather and water with fellow competitors coming from across the country, and I'm hoping that we can put on an awesome event for surfers and spectators alike," Martin shared.

Due to work, Martin feels he has not spent enough time in the water since his win in East London, "I have used up a lot of my surfing credit prior to SA's and I have had to keep my head down now, before I leave for Spain, but I will try my best to keep the title within KZN," Martin continues.

Martin and a team of another 10 riders; Mike Wessels (Seniors), Bruce Viaene (Seniors), Dian Easterhuyse (Masters), Marcus Esterhuyse (Cadets), Schalk Van wyk (Masters), Rory Taylor ( Masters) Tony Rubber (Grand Masters) & Ant Stott (Masters) will be representing South Africa on the world stage later this year at the 2018 World Waveski Championships held at Pantin, Spain.

Martin will have his work cut out for him as surfers from all over the country chase for the coveted title. 2018 WP Open, Schalk van Wyk, has been spending some time in Durban and will be a real threat to the title.

Van Wyk is a great competitor and is known for his explosive power surfing, which is likely to help make up for his unprecedented early round loss at SA Champs. Other notable mentions are Mike Wessels (WP) Dian Esterhuyse (WP), Craig Smith (DBN), Ant Stott (DNB) & Bruce Viaene (EL).

Source: Sport24