5 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tough Crowd Vying for KZN Open Waveski Crown

Tagged:

Related Topics

The final national contest on the 2018 Waveski calendar is the KZN Waveski Open Championship which is taking place in Durban this coming weekend. Surfers from all over South Africa will paddle out from Durban's shoreline, for the prestigious KZN Open title.

Following on the heels of the Balito Pro, the KZN Open is expecting perfect surf for the competitors to sink their teeth into as they battle heat by heat.

Fresh off a big win and 2018 South African Open Men's Champion and local boy, Duran Martin, will hold a home ground advantage.

"I'm very excited to share Durban's beautiful weather and water with fellow competitors coming from across the country, and I'm hoping that we can put on an awesome event for surfers and spectators alike," Martin shared.

Due to work, Martin feels he has not spent enough time in the water since his win in East London, "I have used up a lot of my surfing credit prior to SA's and I have had to keep my head down now, before I leave for Spain, but I will try my best to keep the title within KZN," Martin continues.

Martin and a team of another 10 riders; Mike Wessels (Seniors), Bruce Viaene (Seniors), Dian Easterhuyse (Masters), Marcus Esterhuyse (Cadets), Schalk Van wyk (Masters), Rory Taylor ( Masters) Tony Rubber (Grand Masters) & Ant Stott (Masters) will be representing South Africa on the world stage later this year at the 2018 World Waveski Championships held at Pantin, Spain.

Martin will have his work cut out for him as surfers from all over the country chase for the coveted title. 2018 WP Open, Schalk van Wyk, has been spending some time in Durban and will be a real threat to the title.

Van Wyk is a great competitor and is known for his explosive power surfing, which is likely to help make up for his unprecedented early round loss at SA Champs. Other notable mentions are Mike Wessels (WP) Dian Esterhuyse (WP), Craig Smith (DBN), Ant Stott (DNB) & Bruce Viaene (EL).

You can follow the news, updates and photographs via the South African Waveski Surfing Facebook page:

More information can be found at www.canoesa.org.za

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Lions Kill Suspected Poachers in Private Game Reserve

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.