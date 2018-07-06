5 July 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Students Tell of 'Deplorable' Accommodation at Nelson Mandela University

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Chirume

Student leaders at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth have spoken out against what they call "deplorable" living conditions.

They were among nearly 600 students living at the Premier Student Accommodation (PSA) residence. Students say the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) pays a monthly fee of R2,750 per student. Students say have to share five stoves and a single washing sink in the kitchen. There are a few fridges, but they don't always work. The WiFi connection is poor and the shuttle service is unreliable, they said.

Student leader Sihle Moya moved into the residence in January. He said they were excited when management told them that there would be unlimited WiFi, warm bathing water and a huge dining room and "other things that make student life easier".

Moya said less than a month later, students started complaining because these promises were not fulfilled. "We had a meeting on 26 February about WiFi services being unavailable on the second and third floors. Our bath water was cold and there were only two working stoves. There was one rusty microwave that was not working properly. We were also charged R50 for laundry."

He said many students also complained that they were forced to throw food away after the fridges stopped working. They also had issues with accessing the front gate and some rooms. "NSFAS money was being deducted from our accounts to replace lost [access] cards. We demanded pin codes instead of cards. There was also money deducted from each student if there were any damages, like a broken window," he said.

University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela told GroundUp that most of the problems raised by the students would be addressed.

"Three students raised these issues with the previous director of Student Housing and the current director. Attempts were made to remedy the situation at a meeting, but some of the affected students did not confirm their availability. This was shortly before recess and will be picked up again when they return."

Mbabela said students will no longer be charged for laundry fees. She said students have also been given the option to use the university's canteen to alleviate the problem with cooking facilities at the residence.

She added that more vehicles have been added to the shuttle service to accommodate the increased demand for transport between campuses and off-campus accommodation sites.

But the student leaders told GroundUp that "several emails were sent to university management which were never responded to". The students are worried they won't have a place to sleep when they return to university at the end of July.

South Africa

Lions Kill Suspected Poachers in Private Game Reserve

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.