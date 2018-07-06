Namibia: Corruption Debate Heats Up in Parliament

Energy minister Tom Alweendo has advised fellow parliamentarians and politicians to avoid the temptations of corruption.

He made the remarks this week in the National Assembly during a debate on the impact of corruption on the country's economy and the effectiveness of current anti-corruption efforts, that was introduced by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Vipua Muharukua.

Alweendo stressed that leaders should master self-discipline always to do what is right.

According to him, the country's national development could be negatively affected by corruption, which he attributed to a failure of governance.

"As a leader in business or public service, there will always be those who want to tempt you to do the wrong things. There will always be those who will offer you inducements in exchange for what seems, at the time, to be a career-enhancing opportunity," he said.

He added that it was important to have ethical leaders, who always aspired to leave things better than they found them.

"Not only does corruption affect development regarding economic efficiency and growth, but it also affects the equitable distribution of resources, thereby increasing income inequalities. There are various ways in which corruption affects economic development," he said.

Through corruption, tax revenues could be affected negatively which would impact on the country's budget.

"When taxpayers evade and avoid their responsibilities to pay taxes, this is a form of corruption, and it hurts the budget," Alweendo said, adding that in the long term, it also eroded economic growth.

While emphasising that trust between leaders and followers no longer existed, he said self-seeking leadership, as opposed to an altruistic one, was usually due to unethical leadership.

"People want their leaders to be held to the highest standards of integrity, where corruption is regarded as an abomination by all citizens," he added.

Also contributing to the motion, PDM parliamentarian Nico Smit said frequent and direct contact between government officials and citizens provided many opportunities for corruption and could open the way for illicit transactions.

He said corruption could be combated by eliminating corruption-inducing opportunities, incentives and loopholes, as well as "misconceived rules that encourage corrupt behaviours".

He added that the approach to combating corruption should also include harsh punishments for rule violations, supported by efforts to enhance ethical behaviours.

Smit also said that establishing "a fast track court" would help get corruption under control, and expressed concern over the exclusion of civil society from processes such as the drafting of the national budget, which was already finalised before tabling in parliament.

"Civil society has no influence or say on how the national budget is allocated. I know of no case where an allocation in the budget has been changed as a result of parliamentary debate or civil society disapproval," he said.

Smit's argument was criticised by Swapo parliamentarians, with land reform minister Utoni Nujoma saying that civil society was not relevant to budgetary processes and had no mandate to approve the national budget because the people did not elect them.

"It is only the elected government that has the mandate to approve the national budget. Who is the civil society and who are they accountable to?" Nujoma asked.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein also opposed Smit's argument, saying that the exclusion of civil society in budgetary processes did not encourage corruption.

Schlettwein argued that civil society "are consulted" during budget drafting.