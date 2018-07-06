Kenya: Case Challenging Jubilee MCAs' Nomination Thrown Out

An election petition challenging validity of nomination of nine Laikipia Jubilee Party MCAs has been thrown out by High Court over irregularities.Justice Hatari Waweru ruled that the court papers filed by the petitioners were defective as they lacked a supporting affidavit. The petitioners also used a commissioner of oaths who is not duly appointed."The supporting affidavit fell afoul of clear provisions of statute. These provisions were not merely procedural technicalities. They were substantive provisions regarding who, in law, can take affidavits and administer oaths. Oaths and affidavits are very serious affairs," said the judge while upholding decision of the Elections Court to strike out the petition.

DEFECTIVE

The judge noted the MCAs raised a point of law regarding whether the affidavit was properly sworn before a commissioner for oaths.Justice Hatari upheld the decision of the lower court that the affidavit in question was not taken by a commissioner for oaths as provided for in the statute."The provisions of the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act are designed to ensure that only authorised persons administer oaths and take oaths and declarations. The defects in the supporting affidavit thus rendered it incurably defective. Such defects were not amenable to saving under Article 159 of the Constitution as they were not procedural technicalities," said Justice Waweru.

APPOINTED

He explained that to the petitioners that their case could not stand for failing to observe the mandatory terms provided by Rule 8 (4) (b) of the Election Petition Rules."The issue therefore was whether, on the face of the document itself, the affidavit in issue was taken by a commissioner for oaths, duly appointed. It clearly was not," explained the judge.The affidavit showed that it was taken by Bwonwonga & Co Advocates & Commissioner for Oaths."Not by any Bwonwonga, advocate who could well have been a duly appointed commissioner for oaths. Bwonwonga & Co Advocates could not have been appointed commissioner for oaths under section 2(1) of the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act. Such appointment could only be of an advocate in practice, not a firm of advocates," Justice Waweru added.

DIVERSITY

In the case, the petitioners wanted the court to compel Jubilee Party to constitute a new list of nominated MCAs in Laikipia County Asembly.They contended that the current nominated members do not reflect ethnic diversity and regional balance, and it does not consist of persons living with disabilities and the marginalised in Laikipia County.They wanted Jubilee to nominate a person to represent people living with disabilities in Laikipia County.