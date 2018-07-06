6 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tobacco Deliveries Surpass 220 Million Kg

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elita Chikwati

This year's flue-cured tobacco deliveries have surpassed 220 million kilogrammes, an increase of 32 percent from volumes sold by farmers during the same period last year. Stakeholders in the industry have pegged this year's volume at 235 million kg, registering the second highest production in the history of tobacco farming in this country.

The highest volume of 237 million kg was recorded in 2000.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) statistics have revealed that by yesterday, farmers had delivered 222 million kg valued at $647 million.

This is an increase from the 168 million kilogrammes worth $492 million that had been sold by tobacco growers during the same period last year.

Secretary for Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Engineer Ringson Chitsiko recently said Government recognised the socio-economic importance of tobacco and the right of farmers to grow the crop of their choice.

He said tobacco was a key crop impacting positively on the livelihoods of many farmers.

"This current season, Zimbabwe's expected production stands at 220 million kilogrammes, with earnings of $650 million in grower earnings," said Mr Chitsiko.

"This will be the second highest record production since tobacco farming started in this country.

"Furthermore, the crop accounted for 11 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2017, constituting 61 percent of all agriculture exports and 21 percent of total exports.

"As more farmers enter into tobacco growing and crop sizes grow, it remains important for growers to continue producing high yielding acceptable quality tobacco that is complaint in a sustainable manner.

"By adhering to these fundamentals, both growers and buyers of tobacco will enjoy sustainability and viability."

Mr Chitsiko appealed to farmers to employ sustainable tobacco programmes that include good agricultural practices and using sustainable curing fuel.

Zimbabwe is the major flue-cured tobacco producer in Africa and occupies fifth position in the world as many communal farmers joined the lucrative farming sector following the land reform programme.

The country only trails China, Brazil, India and the United States in tobacco production.

TIMB statistics show that during this season, 145 528 farmers were registered as tobacco growers.

This is an increase of 47 percent from the 98 795 who had registered to grow the crop same period last year.

Tobacco production has been on the increase since the land reform programme which saw many small holder farmers venturing into the once elite industry.

The crop has become popular with farmers because of high prices and an organised marketing system.

The availability of funding and the introduction of the foreign currency incentive have also motivated farmers.

Government has also come up with Tobacco Finance Facility for small holder farmers and starting next year, Government will include tobacco under Command Agriculture.

Zimbabwe

Shortage of Engineers Alarming

Zimbabwe has only 1 500 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers out of about 6 000 accredited… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.