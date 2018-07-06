6 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chideu Ready to Deliver for FCP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mukudzei Chingwere

New FC Platinum striker Thomas Chideu says he will not heap unnecessary pressure on himself as he looks to begin his journey with the champions. The early pacesetters primarily recruited Chideu to add steel to their attack after he was offloaded by South African side Golden Arrows.

The miners scored 24 goals in 16 matches with the other three coming from the boardroom after ZPC Kariba failed to fulfil a league assignment.

Coach Norman Mapeza told the press that their weakness was in attack.

"If you look at our strikeforce, I think that department needed someone to bring in the goals and so we brought in Thomas, I think he is going to bring in a new dimension to our attack," said Mapeza.

However, the 21-year-old striker says he knows scoring is his primary job, but is focused on the club's progress and was under no pressure to score.

"I do not put myself under pressure, I just play the way I do, I do not want to put myself under pressure because I want to score goals, goals, and goals," he said.

"If the goals come they will come, I do not want to put myself under pressure that I have to score.

"Of course, it is my job to score at the end of the day, but I do not want to put myself under pressure.

"I want to score goals and what is important is to win the title.

"It is always a pleasure to come to a big team like this, professionalism here is high there is not much difference even from other teams in South Africa.

"For me to come here it is not a downfall, it is not like I went down, I want to go higher and I want to do more, keep working hard and help the team."

Zimbabwe

Shortage of Engineers Alarming

Zimbabwe has only 1 500 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers out of about 6 000 accredited… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.