New FC Platinum striker Thomas Chideu says he will not heap unnecessary pressure on himself as he looks to begin his journey with the champions. The early pacesetters primarily recruited Chideu to add steel to their attack after he was offloaded by South African side Golden Arrows.

The miners scored 24 goals in 16 matches with the other three coming from the boardroom after ZPC Kariba failed to fulfil a league assignment.

Coach Norman Mapeza told the press that their weakness was in attack.

"If you look at our strikeforce, I think that department needed someone to bring in the goals and so we brought in Thomas, I think he is going to bring in a new dimension to our attack," said Mapeza.

However, the 21-year-old striker says he knows scoring is his primary job, but is focused on the club's progress and was under no pressure to score.

"I do not put myself under pressure, I just play the way I do, I do not want to put myself under pressure because I want to score goals, goals, and goals," he said.

"If the goals come they will come, I do not want to put myself under pressure that I have to score.

"Of course, it is my job to score at the end of the day, but I do not want to put myself under pressure.

"I want to score goals and what is important is to win the title.

"It is always a pleasure to come to a big team like this, professionalism here is high there is not much difference even from other teams in South Africa.

"For me to come here it is not a downfall, it is not like I went down, I want to go higher and I want to do more, keep working hard and help the team."