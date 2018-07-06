Zimbabwe: Dynamos Keen to Beef Up Squad

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says the Glamour Boys are still hunting for reinforcements to boost their squad and keep up with the competition in the second round of the Castle Lager Premiership race. The Glamour Boys have indicated they want Cameroonian Christian Epoupa, Brett Amidu and Farai Mupasiri back in the fold, but negotiations with the players are yet to bear fruits.

Midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who once had a stint in Denmark and a few other trialists, have also been training with the club in the hope of securing contracts.

And as the giants resume their campaign against Chicken Inn on Sunday, Mutasa revealed they were yet to make a move.

Their financial situation has been crippling them.

"So far nothing yet. We are still searching for one or two players. I think it will be proper for us to say out the names when we have done all the formalities," said Mutasa.

Dynamos are trying to woo Epoupa, who ditched the club at the beginning of the season because of a payment dispute.

The Cameroonian left in acrimonious circumstances although he still has a running contract with the club until the end of the year.

But while negotiations for Epoupa are understood to be moving in the right path, it also emerged yesterday that FC Platinum were prepared to release Mupasiri to Dynamos, but may not be ready to let go Amidu.

DeMbare are looking for loan deals with both players.

Unfortunately, the negotiations for Mupasiri have been delayed as the player has not reported for training at FC Platinum this week.

Dynamos are also struggling to keep their captain Ocean Mushure who is still boycotting training to press for his dues.

Mushure appeared at the club's training ground on Tuesday, but has not returned since.

Mutasa indicated he has already dropped him from his plans for the weekend game, but remained optimistic that the sticking issues would be addressed in the shortest possible time.

"We want to turn the tide. I think we have said that we no longer have control over the league title, but what we can only do is to try and be the best team in the second half of the season," said Mutasa.

"If you look back at how we started, you know we even went for seven games without a win and it wasn't good.

"But when we were closer to the half stage of the season we managed to get at least two wins before the break and consistency is all what we are looking for and I am sure the youngsters are ready to do duty."

Castle Lager Fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro, 2pm), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava, 2pm), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS, 2pm)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot)