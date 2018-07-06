In a move expected to speed up implementation of the new curriculum, Government has procured over 2,3 million textbooks for teachers and pupils worth over $3,5 million. Unveiling the books at the United Nations Children's Fund warehouse in Willowvale, Harare, on Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the books would be availed in phases.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its stakeholders on the procurement of teaching and learning materials for the effective implementation of the competence-based curriculum," he said.

"The procurement process has two phases. Under phase one, a total of 2 340 000 learners textbooks and 72 200 teachers' guides were procured.

"Of these, 1 170 000 learners' textbooks and 36 100 teachers' guides were distributed to 3 123 schools across the country. A total amount of $3 583 140 was spent on the books."

Prof Mavima said the warehouse had 1 170 000 textbooks and 36 100 teachers' guides which were being packaged for distribution to 2 471 schools. He said priority would be given to rural schools.

Prof Mavima said the ministry had also considered pupils with visual impairment.

"The ministry is in the process of transcribing 12 titles of these books and teachers' guides into braille," he said.

A total of 5 594 schools are expected to benefit under phase one of the procurement process.

On phase two, Prof Mavima said procurement had since commenced to match phase 2 of the implementation of the competence-based curriculum.

About 4,8 million textbooks are being procured at a projected cost of $4,8 million.

"Plans are also underway to procure primary school science kits and agriculture kits to support the teaching of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning areas under the new curriculum," said Prof Mavima.

"On behalf of the ministry, I would like to thank all our stakeholders and the nation at large for the support rendered to us as we endeavour to promote and facilitate the equitable provision of quality, inclusive and relevant Infant, Junior and Secondary education."