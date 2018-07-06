Zimbabwe: Pakamisa, Mutuma Reunite At Nichrut

Former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa's 2014 championship-winning strikeforce at Dynamos has been brought together again at Nichrut following the acquisition of Washington Pakamisa by the Shurugwi side. Coach John Nyikadzino last month brought Rodreck Mutuma to bolster his attack.

And yesterday they completed the signing of his former teammate Pakamisa to add bite to their attack that has scored a paltry 12 goals in 17 matches.

The miners also reinforced their backline by the arrival of defensive midfielder Ali Maliselo from Shabanie Mine.

Former Dynamos defender Themba Ndlovu arrived last month to fortify the backline that has conceded 20 goals.

Nyikadzino last night confirmed the arrival of Pakamisa and Maliselo.

"We have completed the signing of Washington and Ali, they are two good players and I am confident they will be good addition to our team," said Nyikadzino.

"We wanted strikers to add our tally and Roddy, as well as Washie, have the capacity to give the team goals.

"But a team is not only about attack and that is why we have brought in some players who play at the back.

"Our objective this season is to survive relegation and I am confident with the players we have and we have the capacity to survive relegation.

"Our team has been doing very well in the first half of the season and that is why we have added only four players," said Nyikadzino.