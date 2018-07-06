6 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Prominent MC Manyika Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
The late Emmanuel Manyika.
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Renowned master of ceremonies and public speaker, Mr Emmanuel Manyika, has died.

He was 59.

He passed on yesterday morning after a short illness.

Mr Manyika died at around 0500hrs on his way to West End Hospital where he had been referred for an X-ray.

He had initially been taken to a 24-hour clinic in Waterfalls after suffering from dehydration, while his body temperature was reportedly very low.

His son Takudzwa confirmed his father's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing on of our father," he said.

"He was a role model to many. He started complaining about his health soon after he came back from Victoria Falls where he was attending a function the day before yesterday.

"He had flu, but it got worse when he came back home. We took him to a 24-hour clinic in the wee hours of the morning where they treated him, but later instructed us to take him for an X-ray at West End Hospital. He died on our way there."

Condolence messages continued to pour in from different people yesterday, including aspiring and prominent directors of ceremonies.

Prominent director of ceremonies Maimba Mapuranga posted on his social media pages.

"The greatest asset and gift for an MC is his voice!" he wrote.

"Emmanuel had this deep voice to die for. I called him the godfather of professional emceeing. I always wanted to be like him.

"I would compete with him, but never matched him as I was a small boy. He was one of my generals and trust me, there are a few of them above me. Gone too soon. A memorial to tell his story would be a befitting send off!."

Popularly known as "The Only ISO Certified MC", Mr Manyika had several gifts to entertain guests, as he went about his work.

One of the gifts which suprised many was his ability to imitate how prominent people like presidents speak.

Mr Manyika is survived by his wife Christina and four children.

Mourners are gathered at 1390 Munondo Close, Houghton Park, Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced today.

Zimbabwe

Shortage of Engineers Alarming

Zimbabwe has only 1 500 civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers out of about 6 000 accredited… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.