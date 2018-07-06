Photo: The Herald

The late Emmanuel Manyika.

Renowned master of ceremonies and public speaker, Mr Emmanuel Manyika, has died.

He was 59.

He passed on yesterday morning after a short illness.

Mr Manyika died at around 0500hrs on his way to West End Hospital where he had been referred for an X-ray.

He had initially been taken to a 24-hour clinic in Waterfalls after suffering from dehydration, while his body temperature was reportedly very low.

His son Takudzwa confirmed his father's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing on of our father," he said.

"He was a role model to many. He started complaining about his health soon after he came back from Victoria Falls where he was attending a function the day before yesterday.

"He had flu, but it got worse when he came back home. We took him to a 24-hour clinic in the wee hours of the morning where they treated him, but later instructed us to take him for an X-ray at West End Hospital. He died on our way there."

Condolence messages continued to pour in from different people yesterday, including aspiring and prominent directors of ceremonies.

Prominent director of ceremonies Maimba Mapuranga posted on his social media pages.

"The greatest asset and gift for an MC is his voice!" he wrote.

"Emmanuel had this deep voice to die for. I called him the godfather of professional emceeing. I always wanted to be like him.

"I would compete with him, but never matched him as I was a small boy. He was one of my generals and trust me, there are a few of them above me. Gone too soon. A memorial to tell his story would be a befitting send off!."

Popularly known as "The Only ISO Certified MC", Mr Manyika had several gifts to entertain guests, as he went about his work.

One of the gifts which suprised many was his ability to imitate how prominent people like presidents speak.

Mr Manyika is survived by his wife Christina and four children.

Mourners are gathered at 1390 Munondo Close, Houghton Park, Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced today.