South Africa: Cape Town Sevens Dates Confirmed

The schedule for the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series was confirmed on Friday, with the ever-popular Cape Town Sevens set for the weekend of December 8 and 9, 2018.SA Rugby will by middle August make an announcement on ticket sales for this popular event at the Cape Town Stadium, which was sold out in the last couple of years.

The World Rugby Sevens Series, with South Africa again defending the overall title, will be contested across 10 rounds from November 2018 to June 2019.The series opens in Dubai (November 30 to December 1, 2018), before teams move on to Cape Town the following weekend.In the New Year, teams will travel to Hamilton, New Zealand (January 26-27, 2019), before both men's and women's teams are welcomed to Sydney, Australia (February 1-3).The fifth and sixth rounds will be hosted in Las Vegas, USA (March 1-3) and Vancouver, Canada (March 9-10), before teams travel to Hong Kong (April 5-7) and Singapore on (April 13-14) for rounds seven and eight respectively.The penultimate round of the series will take place again in London (May 25-26), with Paris hosting the finale (June 1-2).World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: "As we enter an Olympic Games qualifying year, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series promises to again be highly competitive teams look to secure their place, via the World Series, at Tokyo 2020.

"Rugby sevens has seen record growth in awareness in recent years with its inclusion in the Olympics having a profound effect on the sport, attracting an estimated 30 million fans globally. The series continues to capture the imagination of global audiences with record-breaking fan engagement figures of over 120 million video views recorded this year. "The World Series is truly one of rugby sevens' flagship competitions and we are looking forward to watching teams once again compete at the highest level for not only for the coveted World Series title, but also Olympic qualification."Rugby sevens continues to engage global audiences and break new ground. The men's and women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2018 saw record-breaking fan engagement figures with more than 120 million video views, a 60 per cent increase on 2017. World Rugby Sevens Series schedule*

Dubai, UAE, November 30-December 1, 2018Cape Town, South Africa, December 8-9 2018Hamilton, New Zealand, January 26-27, 2019Sydney, Australia, February 2-3, 2019Las Vegas, USA, March 1-3, 2019Vancouver, Canada, March 9-10, 2019Hong Kong, Hong Kong, April 5-7, 2019Singapore, Singapore, April 13-14, 2019London, England, May 25-26, 2019Paris, France, June 1-2, 2019

(*All fixtures and venues correct at time of publication/subject to change)

Source: Sport24