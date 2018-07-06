Namibia: Supreme Court Weighs Up Treason Lawsuit

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on an appeal against the first judgement in which the prosecutor general was held liable for the malicious prosecution of one of the men charged in the marathon main Caprivi high treason trial.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute and acting judges of appeal Fred Chomba and Yvonne Mokgoro reserved their judgement on the appeal after hearing oral arguments from senior counsel Geoff Budlender and Andrew Corbett on Wednesday.

The government and prosecutor general are appealing against a judgement that acting judge Philanda Christiaan delivered in the Windhoek High Court in February last year, when she ruled that the prosecutor general (PG) maliciously continued to prosecute one of the accused, Richwell Mahupelo, in the main Caprivi high treason trial after the last witness who could impl icate him had testified in the trial.

Mahupelo was one of the 121 accused in the dock when the first phase of the treason trial started in the High Court at Grootfontein in October 2003.

Having been arrested in mid-March 2000, Mahupelo ended up being detained for nearly 13 years before he and 42 co-accused were acquitted in February 2013. Following this he initiated a damages lawsuit against government and the PG for N$15,3 million.

In her judgement on Mahupelo's claim, acting judge Christiaan found that the prosecution did not have reasonable and probable cause to continue prosecuting Mahupelo after November 2011. As a result of that finding, she held the PG liable for having maliciously prosecuted Mahupelo beyond that stage of the trial.

Budlender, representing government and the PG, argued on Wednesday that the PG had reasonable and probable cause not only to institute charges against Mahupelo, but also to continue to prosecute him after November 2011, when there was evidence before the court that showed Mahupelo had been involved in a serious offence by supplying food to secessionist rebels hiding out in the bush in the former Caprivi region. "Continuing the prosecution was fully justified on the basis of the evidence," he said.

Budlender also argued that even if the appeal court now found the prosecution team's opinion that they had sufficient grounds to continue prosecuting Mahupelo beyond November 2011 was not justified, it could not be said the prosecutors had been negligent or grossly negligent, and it could certainly not be found that they had been reckless.

At the very best for Mahupelo, a court might find the prosecution team had been wrong in its assessment of the state's evidence against Mahupelo - but that would have been an honest mistake, and no proof of an intention to injure him or of malice on the part of the prosecutors existed, Budlender said.

Corbett, representing Mahupelo with co-counsel Unanisa Hengari, argued that the state should have stopped its prosecution of Mahupelo after November 2011, when the prosecutors should have realised the state's evidence was not sufficient to prove he was guilty.

He also argued that the prosecution should have been evaluating its evidence against the accused throughout the trial, and if that had been done they should have realised they did not have enough evidence to justify keeping Mahupelo in the trial.

Mahupelo and his co-accused were prosecuted on the basis of allegations that they had been involved in a conspiracy to violently secede the former Caprivi region from Namibia.

Thirty of the accused in the trial were ultimately convicted of high treason in September 2015, when another 35 accused were also found not guilty.

Acting judge Christiaan's judgement in Mahupelo's case has served as a precedent that was followed in four subsequent High Court judgements on similar civil claims in which other acquitted former treason accused are suing the PG and the government for alleged malicious prosecution.

In another case, though, acting judge Collins Parker in February this year disagreed with the conclusions reached by the other two judges who had given rulings against the PG in the treason lawsuits. Acting judge Parker dismissed a claim for malicious prosecution against the PG and the government.

Nixon Marcus and Sisa Namandje assisted Budlender.