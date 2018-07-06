Namibia: Crematorium in Working Condition Again

The new Windhoek crematorium which has been defunct for two months is operating again.

City of Windhoek public relations officer Lydia Amutenya announced in an email to The Namibian on Wednesday that the recurrent gas leak, which forced the facility to shut down, was fixed on Tuesday.

The Namibian reported on Tuesday that because of the closure, there were over 50 bodies piling up at various funeral parlours. Some frustrated families were forced to bury their loved ones since they could not cremate them.

The breakdown of the N$15 million facility happened just two months after it became fully operational after German-based company Ruppmann Verbrennungsanlagen GmbH completed the five-year project. Thereafter, Ray-Mal Engineering CC was contracted to install the gas tank and pipes that would fuel the facility. However, after the facility started experiencing problems with the gas pipes, a South African company was called in to install new pipes. But the problem persisted, and led to a recurrent gas leak.

However, despite the announcement yesterday that it was working again, a source at the municipality said the facility was giving problems again. Amutenya denied this yesterday, saying it was working properly.

"While it is true that the crematorium experienced some technical challenges relating to the gas installation, this has been fixed, and I am pleased to inform the public that the crematorium is fully operational. Our team is working around the clock to attend to the backlog," said Amutenya.

She said although the City of Windhoek paid for the services of the service provider who repaired the facility, the city has the right to claim the additional expenditure from the original contractor or consultant if the original gas installation was found to be faulty, which she said was the case. She added that undertakers have been duly informed of the latest development.

Meanwhile, the original contractor hired to install the pipes, Raymond O'Malley of Ray-Mal Engineering CC, yesterday said his company cannot be blamed for the gas leak because there were no leaks when he officially completed his job in February.

"I did not know about any leaks until I read about it this week," he stated.

O'Malley said although there were technical glitches during the first trial after he completed the job, these were quickly fixed, adding that he had officially signed the letter of discharge last year in October.

He then visited the crematorium on Wednesday, and discovered that there was indeed a leak, but said it was not his company's fault.