Namibia: Ndeitunga Warns Police Against Graft

Corrupt police officers will feel the full wrath of the law if they are found aiding criminals, Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga said at Walvis Bay on Monday.

He told police officers from various units, as well as customs officials and other stakeholders, that there were allegations that rogue police officers and customs officials were working with and assisting criminals.

"If anyone is found assisting criminals, they will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Such officials must be suspended, charged and prosecuted. We will not allow any criminal behaviour or ill-discipline from our officials, otherwise we will deal with them," Ndeitunga said.

He thus called on members of the public to report suspicious behaviour by police officers, especially those who appear to be living beyond their means.

Ndeitunga met police and customs officials to celebrate the interception of a record amount of cocaine on 15 June. After nearly three months of surveillance following a tip-off about a container with nearly half-a-tonne of cocaine whose street value was estimated at N$206 million arriving at Walvis Bay from Brazil via South Africa, police arrested two men.

Namibian Grant Noble (36) and South African Dinath Azhar (62) are in police custody, while investigations into the matter continue. They have already made a first court appearance on charges of being in possession of and dealing in illicit drugs.

Ndeitunga applauded the cooperation, but questioned how many such consignments may have slipped past authorities before.

He wondered how "porous" Namibia's borders were, and stated that while one entry point may have been blocked, other points of entry may be wide open. He also questioned how thorough the many trucks entering and leaving Namibia are inspected for trafficking goods and people.

"If we do not detect this, our country will be destroyed by drugs," he stressed, calling on the private sector to invest more in technologies and sniffer dogs to help detect illegal goods.

Sniffer dogs at the port of Walvis Bay were used to confirm that the contents in the container were illicit drugs.

"They should also enjoy promotion," said Ndeitunga tongue-in-cheek about the sniffer dogs.

He said besides better security and technology, "honest officers" were also required at all entry points.

"Otherwise, drug dealers can corrupt them and know who is on duty, and then they take the opportunity to get their goods through. Even things like rhino horns that are so obvious to see on the scanners are missed by officers on duty, who give the excuse that they have a cataract in the eye," lamented Ndeitunga.

He therefore urged law enforcement officers to "be loyal to the nation, instead of selling our country and destroying its people".

"We will only succeed if you remain loyal and committed to the cause of people," he said.

According to him, the latest major drug bust has drawn the attention of the whole world - showing that Namibia was effective in fighting drug trafficking.

He also called on judicial officers to pass "very stiff" sentences on drug dealers so that they can be made an example of.