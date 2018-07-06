Cameroon: Youths Centre Graduates New Trainees

The 32 trainees were recently given their end of course certificates in a ceremony at the premises of the institution.

The Douala Reference Multipurpose Youth Empowerment Centre better known by its French acronym, CAMPJ, on Friday June 29th graduated the 2018 batch of trainees from the institution.

Speaking during the certificate award ceremony, the Regional Delegate for Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Nang Terrestra said the vocational training centre has been undergoing changes since its inception promising that the institution will henceforth include new technologies of information and communication in its curriculum. He therefore urged trainees to always come back for refresher course so as to update their knowledge in their chosen fields.

He appealed on the organ charged with giving financial assistance to youths to give priority to graduates of the institution to enable them set up their own business and create jobs.

He said there were two of such centres in Cameroon in Douala and Yaounde but with the Douala centre being the best training some 200 youths a year in ten different disciplines with a staff of about 30 teachers.

The Director of the institution, Didier Nyoumi said the centre was dedicated to training youths who upon graduation can create jobs if they can't find any. He said they however face difficulties finding internships for their students in companies.

He called on the trainees to show proof of professionalism and moral probity where ever they are called to serve so as to keep the flag of the institution flying.

Out of the 34 students who were admitted for training, 32 made it through with the training period ranging from one to three years depending on the field of study. Also present at the ceremony was the Divisional Delegate for Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Nimpa Bonaventure.

The emotional high moment of the ceremony was a special gift offered by former students of the institution to the Director of the centre as sign of gratitude for the training received.