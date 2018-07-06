Since January last year, illicit drugs with a street value of nearly N$500 million have been intercepted and confiscated by the Namibian police, according to Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga.

In fact, of the N$421 372 503 worth of illicit drugs confiscated, nearly half (N$206 million) was confiscated in a single (and the largest in Namibian history) bust last month at the Walvis Bay port, where 412kg was intercepted by the police and customs officials.

Ndeitunga told law enforcement officers at Walvis Bay on Monday that statistics show that drugs mostly abused in Namibia include dagga, Mandrax, cocaine, crack and ecstasy. Dagga, Mandrax and cocaine are also the most trafficked drugs into Namibia.

He said since January last year, 35 suspects have been arrested at various entry points while in possession of drugs.

Most of the suspects are Namibian, South African, Angolan, Swazi, Malawian and Zambian nationals.

A Namibian and a South African were arrested in the latest cocaine bust.

Ndeitunga, however, said the total haul was not from major amounts confiscated at once. Much of the drugs came in small amounts from various suspects.

For example, on Wednesday, three people were arrested at Swakopmund in two separate incidents for drug dealing and being in possession of drugs.

In one case, a husband and wife (both 54 years) were arrested for dealing in dagga and Mandrax with a street value of N$3 830.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested for being in possession of dagga and Mandrax with a street value of N$280. The latter allegedly tried to smuggle the drugs into the cells hidden in buttered bread at the Swakopmund police station.