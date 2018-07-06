South Africa: SAPS Crime Programme Paying Off, Cash-in-Transit Robberies 'Reduced Significantly'

Police officials say the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime is paying off.

In a statement issued on Friday, officials said that the occurrence of cash-in-transit robberies had more than halved in June compared to May this year, and dozens of alleged robbers had already been arrested.

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018 compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

More than 40 suspects had been arrested since June 4, 2018.

"Four of these suspects rank among the top 20 of identified suspects wanted for similar crimes," the statement reads.

Cele declared that the number of recent arrests was testament to the police's commitment to "uphold and enforce the law, on the scourge of cash-in-transit robberies that continue to terrorise our people".

A "substantial amount" of money had been recovered and arms and ammunition seized.

'Putting their lives on the line'

Cele and Sitole noted that despite the reduction in incidents, this week alone at least five robberies and attempted robberies on cash-in-transit vehicles and guards had taken place.

In two separate incidents, cash-in-transit vans were ambushed by a gang. One van was travelling on the N8 highway from Thaba Nchu, and the other was travelling from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein.

In both instances the drivers were shot and wounded in the leg.

"This was followed by another attempted robbery of a CIT (cash-in-transit) vehicle while travelling toward Umtata, then another on Atlas Road in Boksburg that left one suspect dead and a guard injured."

The fifth attempt took place at an ATM in Dobsonville in Soweto.

Sitole acknowledged that the security officials were "putting their lives on [the] line on a daily basis to protect the valuable cargo they transport" and should be commended for their efforts.

Source: News24