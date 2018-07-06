6 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SAPS Crime Programme Paying Off, Cash-in-Transit Robberies 'Reduced Significantly'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police officials say the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime is paying off.

In a statement issued on Friday, officials said that the occurrence of cash-in-transit robberies had more than halved in June compared to May this year, and dozens of alleged robbers had already been arrested.

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018 compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

More than 40 suspects had been arrested since June 4, 2018.

"Four of these suspects rank among the top 20 of identified suspects wanted for similar crimes," the statement reads.

Cele declared that the number of recent arrests was testament to the police's commitment to "uphold and enforce the law, on the scourge of cash-in-transit robberies that continue to terrorise our people".

A "substantial amount" of money had been recovered and arms and ammunition seized.

'Putting their lives on the line'

Cele and Sitole noted that despite the reduction in incidents, this week alone at least five robberies and attempted robberies on cash-in-transit vehicles and guards had taken place.

In two separate incidents, cash-in-transit vans were ambushed by a gang. One van was travelling on the N8 highway from Thaba Nchu, and the other was travelling from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein.

In both instances the drivers were shot and wounded in the leg.

"This was followed by another attempted robbery of a CIT (cash-in-transit) vehicle while travelling toward Umtata, then another on Atlas Road in Boksburg that left one suspect dead and a guard injured."

The fifth attempt took place at an ATM in Dobsonville in Soweto.

Sitole acknowledged that the security officials were "putting their lives on [the] line on a daily basis to protect the valuable cargo they transport" and should be commended for their efforts.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lions Kill Suspected Poachers in Private Game Reserve

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.