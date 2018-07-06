South Africa: Car Breaking Implements Recovered, Four Suspects in Custody

press release

Yesterday, 5 July 2018, at 13:00, the SAPS members followed up information about the suspects who were traveling in a silver Hyundai H1 on a way to commit a crime. The vehicle was parked at Windermere road, Morningside, and the police officers kept their observation. It is alleged that the suspects are also involved in a number of carjacking and robberies committed in Durban areas. When the police tried to intercept their vehicle the suspects sped off. A chase ensued and the suspects sped towards the Glenwood area, Umbilo, where shoot-out then ensued. The suspects lost control and their vehicle and crashed to the tree at Frere Crescent, Glenwood.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. The members gave chase and four suspects were apprehended. Allen keys, police scanner, police radio handset, remote jammers, various computer boxes, car breaking implements were recovered. The suspects are aged between 27 and 36. The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court next week on charges of attempted murder and possession of car breaking implements.