South Africa: Police Arrest Drug Peddler in De Aar

press release

Kimberley Flying Squad members arrested a man in possession of 117 Mandrax tablets on a hiking spot near De Aar. The suspect aged between 30 and 35 was arrested on Wednesday, 05 June 2018 following tip-off information regarding a man who was hitch-hiking to De Aar and was believed to be in possession of drugs.

Upon investigation and search the suspect was found in possession of Mandrax tablets, which were destined to be delivered in De Aar. The suspect was previously arrested and charged for similar offence in May this year.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika warmheartedly commended the partnership the community members of De Aar displayed by imparting information which led to the arrest of the drug peddler.

The suspect will appear before De Aar Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in drugs, today (Friday, 06 July 2018).