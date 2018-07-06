5 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On Child and Youth Care Course Certificates

The Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Albert Fritz, handed over graduation certificates to 130 officials who completed an intensive one year Child & Youth Care course.

The course provided skills to 130 staff who work with children within the department's Child & Youth Care Centres (CYCC).

CYCCs are a dynamic and enabling space for youth and children who are in conflict with the law or who are experiencing undue hardship from dysfunctional families or abuse. Referrals to CYCCs are facilitated through either the Child Justice Act of 2008 or the Children's Act of 2005.

Armed with new skills, the graduates will continue to render critical services to children at our facilities.

The Child & Youth Care course is borne out of collaboration between the Department of Social Development (DSD), Hugenote Kollege and the Health & Welfare Sector Education Training Authority (HWSETA).

In line with continuously improving our services to children and child protection initiatives, the Department invested R3-million into this training initiative. DSD would like to congratulate all graduates on their achievement.

