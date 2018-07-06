Zimbabwe: Tocky, Freeman Headline Checheche Peace Concert

Trending Zimdancehall artists, Tocky Vibes, Lady Squanda and Freeman will this weekend invade the sleepy Checheche Growth Point for a peace concert where they are expected to serenade and mobilize voters to go out and vote in numbers.

The event organised by Platform for Youth Development in partnership with Heal Zimbabwe is aimed at mobilizing registered people to go out in numbers and vote on the 30th of July 30.

According to Claris Madhuku of PYD, the concert, held under the theme 'Go Out and Vote' is part of their last stride to ensure that the people assisted to register know their candidates and those who best represent their issues.

He added that they will use the event to bring together all contesting candidates in Chipinge district to affirm and pledge their commitment to peace before, during and after the harmonized elections.

"All aspiring candidates have confirmed that they will attend the concert and sign a peace pledge," said Madhuku.

He added that they are expecting no less than 5000 people at the concert with the decision to hold it on a weekend meant to reach out to school going youths.

"Young people are generally not involved in electoral processes, and the idea to bring Zimdancehall artists who appeal to youths is to ensure that they come in large numbers and be encouraged to take part in the forthcoming elections," added Madhuku.

The three musicians who will be fresh from another peace concert in Jerera Growth in Zaka where they are expected to woo the crowds before moving to Checheche.

The self style Hatimire Kusimbisa Dangerzone (HKD) boss, Freeman is riding high following the release of his latest album, Mukuru wekambani as well as the hit song Nzenza featuring ExQ.

Tocky Vibes who became a household name in 2014 with hit songs such as Mhai and Aenda nenyika will use the Checheche concert to connect with his fans who have never had an opportunity to watch him in action. The lanky musician is currently riding high with his chat topper, Maoko off his latest album titled Rori (Rwendo).

On the other hand, the undisputed queen of Zimdancehall, Lady Squanda whose real name is Sandra Gazi is a known stage performer with hit songs such as Ndinovhaira, Mhamha sorry and Ndozvinoita Rudo among others.

Chipinge has one of the highest number of registered voters with over 200 000 in all the five constituencies namely Chipinge South, Chipinge East, Chipinge West, Chipinge Central and Musikavanhu.

Zimbabwe is due to hold the next harmonized elections on the 30th of July, the first elections since the fall of long time ruler Robert Mugabe following a November 15 military coup.