6 July 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Toilets for Informal Settlement in Mthatha

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kwanele Mketeni

Residents living at KwaMpuku informal settlement in Mthatha say they have been relieving themselves on a field nearby because they do not have toilets. They have accused the municipality of failing to provide basic services.

The settlement is home to over a thousand people. The community built four pit toilets (two for women and two for men). Residents say these toilets have since filled with faeces and have not been emptied. There are two working taps in the settlement.

On 7 August last year, the municipality ordered the demolition of many homes. The City has told GroundUp that it was because KwaMpuku residents had occupied the land illegally. It says the land has been earmarked for development.

Siphosethu Kwedinana says his home is nearby the pit toilets and the smell has become unbearable. He says residents were also worried that young children who play in the area could get sick.

"The fact that we have water doesn't mean the municipality wants us here. It won't bring other services because it wants us off this land. We have brick structures, but we don't have electricity."

King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said basic services could not be provided for the KwaMpuku community because they were on the land illegally. He said the municipality has urged them to leave the property. "We advised them on numerous occasions. Rebuilding there means they are challenging the municipality to again demolish their homes. That is not in the best interest of the authority but something has to be done."

"If people see open land and want to build, they must first consult the municipality to avoid such occurrences," he said.

South Africa

Lions Kill Suspected Poachers in Private Game Reserve

Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early hours of Monday 2nd July 2018, a group of at least three poachers… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.