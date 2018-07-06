South Africa: SA Energy Skills Development Scheme Expanded

Johannesburg — SOME 30 000 South Africans, mostly tertiary scholars, are to receive practical skills development within the field of energy thanks to a global specialists in energy management and automation extending its partnership with government.

Schneider Electric South Africa has signed a statement of intent with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to expand their Access to Education training collaboration.

Since 2012, the company has provided energy education to almost 9 000 people. The number is expected to more than treble in the next four years to also benefit community members,entrepreneurs and teachers.

Working towards the promotion of vocational training and training of trainers, the collaboration between Schneider Electric and the DHET will focus on student development, staff development, as well as curriculum and programme development.

Caspar Herzberg, President of Schneider Electric Middle East and Africa, who co-signed the statement of intent with Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Higher Education and Training on Thursday, said the company recognised the importance of collaboration between industry and government to ensure development in the more than 100 countries Schneider operated in.

"Initiatives such as these promote job creation and the establishment of new entrepreneurs through our training programs," Herzberg added.

The company has included Schneider Electric South Africa's existing electrical artisan programmes, Schneider Electric Teachers' programme, access to the Schneider Electric Academy, the online Energy University, its didactic equipment and practical exposure for electrical students as part of the scope of the statement of intent.

Schneider Electric South Africa and Schneider Electric Foundation partnered with the French Ministry of Education to launch the first French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F'SASEC) in 2012 at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

"It is critical that we expand on collaborations between industry and government in the field of higher education, training, and skills development so that we may consolidate, accelerate our efforts at preparing the workforce for the future," Herzberg concluded.