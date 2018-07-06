6 July 2018

South Africa: Steinhoff Former Boss Markus Jooste's Horses Banned From SA's Biggest Race

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

On 4 July the Public Servants Association (PSA) revealed it had received assurance from the National Horse Racing Authority (NHRA) that ex-Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste's horses will not take part in the Durban July on 7 July.

Last week the PSA sent letters to both race sponsor Vodacom and the NHRA demanding that Markus Jooste's horses not be allowed to take part in the event.

The PSA argued that Jooste would make millions if his horses participated.

It said this was "unconscionable" given that Jooste was instrumental in what has been called "accounting irregularities" at Steinhoff International Holding which lost billions of rand of public servants' pensions invested through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees' Pension Fund (GEPF).

Company records indicate that former chief executive Jooste oversaw a series of transactions in which apparently dubious decisions were made by the South African retailer.

Jooste quit as head of Steinhoff International Holdings NV in December 2017 amid the scandal.

Jooste was summoned to appear before Parliament a few times to give evidence on the collapse of the company's share price, which happened on his watch. He is set to appear before a number of parliamentary committees....

