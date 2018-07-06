Mauritius: Fashion and Design Institute - Exhibition Showcases Creativity of Final Year Students

press release

A three-day exhibition on the theme Luminescence kicked off yesterday at the Fashion and Design Institute (FDI) in Ebène. The event is held annually to showcase final year FDI students' unique and innovative works to the public.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Ashit Kumar Gungah, the Permanent Secretary of the Industry Division of the Ministry and Chairperson of the FDI, Mrs Iona Melanie Oree, the Officer-in-Charge of the Institute, Ms Pooshpanjali Luchoo, and several personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

In his address, Minister Gungah highlighted that the exhibition is a key event whereby students demonstrate their acquired skills and abilities as well as their hardwork and dedication. He further spoke of the imperative role of the FDI in equipping students with necessary knowledge in the fashion and design field.

The FDI, the Minister underlined, is committed in its endeavours to open avenues for a number of job opportunities for young people who want to become designers, merchandisers, brand managers, and stylists. In the face of digitalisation, the fashion and design sector is called upon to becoming an important pillar of the economy of the country, he stated.

Moreover, he encouraged students to explore opportunities within the fashion and design industry and advised them to tread on the right path and to stay away from social ills such as drug and alcohol which are adversely impacting the society.

As regards catering to the employability needs of the youth, the Minister recalled the several programmes and measures which have been enunciated in Budget 2018-2019. These comprise: the provision of technical training for some 3,000 youths under the National Skills Development Programme; the Youth Service Programme for some 1,000 young adults aged 17 to 25 years; the National Apprenticeship Programme for 3,000 unemployed; and, the Youth Employment Programme offering job placements to some 3,500 young people.

For her part the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Oree, emphasised that the works of the students are evidence that they can become worthy professionals both locally and internationally. She lauded both the concerted efforts of the students in the implementation of their works and the continued work of the FDI for offering a diversified learning experience to young people and stimulating their imagination and creativity.

As for the Officer-in-Charge of the FDI, Ms Luchoo, she pointed out that the FDI has the essential responsibility to promote educational, research, consultancy and training facilities and services in the field of fashion and design as well as provide trained manpower in the sector. She also indicated that, through the FDI exhibition, final year students are being given the opportunity to build their network with stakeholders and professionals of the fashion and design industry.

About the exhibition

The annual exhibition is being held from 5 to 7 July 2018. Around 168 students are participating in this three-day event.

The objectives are to provide a platform for the Fashion and Design Institute's final year students to showcase their creativity through their projects in arts and design, fashion and textiles, and graphic design.

The public will be able to view different art works such as painting, photography, animation, products related to interior design, communication visuals, sculpture, and fashion.