Rwanda: Rift Valley Fever Disease Now Reported in Kamonyi District

The Rift Valley Fever (RVF) outbreak has now been reported in Kamonyi District, weeks after it wreaked havoc in livestock in Eastern Province.

The disease has been detected in cows that died in the district's four sectors of Rukoma, Kayenzi, Ngamba and Nyarubaka.

Rwanda Agricultural Board reports, as of June 30, at least 11 cows had been killed by the Rift Valley Fever and one cow is showing signs of RVF disease while 24 have aborted in the process.

Rukoma Sector has so far been most hit by the outbreak with eight cows killed and one showing the signs of it while five have aborted.

Two more cows died of RVF in Ngamba, one in Kayenzi while most abortion cases (19) were identified in Nyarubaka sector, where one cow also died.

Dr. Solange Uwituze, the RAB Deputy Director General in Charge of Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer, said they are currently treating infected cows while vaccination continues in the affected areas.

"Actually, the district had previously had animals vaccinated against RVF disease for farmers raising cows near River Nyabarongo. Unfortunately, the disease spread to areas due to stagnated water brought about by recent heavy rains," she told The New Times.

She added: "We are now vaccinating non-RVF infected cows and calves under 3 months of age, especially in susceptible areas, while those which were infected are being treated".

She also cautioned livestock farmers and the general public to wear protective gear while treating or touching infected or dead cows to ensure self-protection against further spread.

But she advised that the most important thing is that farmers should raise their cows in cowsheds, saying they are safer places for diseases like the deadly fever.

Before striking Kamonyi, over 100 cows were killed by the RVF disease in the Eastern Province's Ngoma, Kirehe and Kayonza districts since April, pushing the Ministry of Agriculture to impose restriction on cattle movement in the province to avoid further spreading to other parts of the country.

However, Uwiteza said that despite the restricted movement, cattle business will continue to operate, but warned farmers to keep the animals away from wetlands.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources introduced a new livestock insurance scheme that will be providing financial support to farmers in the event of death of their cattle as a mechanism to minimize risks and losses that farmers encounter.

However, the scheme remains work in progress.