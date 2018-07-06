6 July 2018

Egypt: Army Enjoys Integrated Defense, Combat Capabilities - Chief of Staff

Friday 06 July 2018

Army Chief-of-Staff Mohamed Farid said on Thursday that defending the homeland and protecting its national security is a "sacred mission" that requires permanent preparedness in addition to building power needed to confront challenges.

Farid made the remarks during a meeting with a number of officers nominated for leading posts at the Armed Forces. The meeting was attended by several military top brass commanders.

Egypt has an integrated defense and combat system compatible with the world's most up-to-date technical systems, he said.

The military commander also conveyed greetings from Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki to the nominees ahead of assuming their new posts.

Meanwhile, Farid said the urgent changes and developments around Egypt makes it necessary for it to stand up to them via developing the country's Armed Forces.

