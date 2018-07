Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:55 AM

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted that Azhar is supporting poor and needy people in Africa.

Azhar will double its medical and relief efforts in Chad during the coming stage, Tayyeb added.

This came during Tayyeb's reception to Chadian Ambassador to Egypt Hassan Adam Adji.

Adji said that Azhar's medical convoys to Chad were able to cure thousands of patients in hard-to-reach areas.

MENA