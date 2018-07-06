6 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Tourism Min. Heads to Monaco for Egyptian Artifacts Exhibition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:56 AM

Minister of Tourism Rania el Mashat left here on Thursday heading to Monaco to participate in an Egyptian artifacts exhibition, themed "The Golden Treasures of the Pharaohs - 2,500 Years of the Goldsmith's Art in Ancient Egypt", to run from July 7 to September 9.

Co-organized by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities and Grimaldi Forum center in Monaco, the exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday by Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el Anani and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

In statements ahead of leaving Cairo, Mashat lauded the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Antiquities to hold external exhibitions for Egypt's monuments.

The minister also underscored the importance of such exhibitions, noting that they display Egypt's treasures and artifacts to the world, which helps lure tourists.

In this regard, she pointed out to the success witnessed by Tutankhamun exhibition inaugurated in March and is visited by some 20,000 people every week.

MENA

Egypt

Planning Min. to Outline Long-Term Vision to Achieve Development Plan

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:29 AM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.