Egypt: Tourism Min. Heads to Monaco for Egyptian Artifacts Exhibition

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:56 AM

Minister of Tourism Rania el Mashat left here on Thursday heading to Monaco to participate in an Egyptian artifacts exhibition, themed "The Golden Treasures of the Pharaohs - 2,500 Years of the Goldsmith's Art in Ancient Egypt", to run from July 7 to September 9.

Co-organized by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities and Grimaldi Forum center in Monaco, the exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday by Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el Anani and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

In statements ahead of leaving Cairo, Mashat lauded the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Antiquities to hold external exhibitions for Egypt's monuments.

The minister also underscored the importance of such exhibitions, noting that they display Egypt's treasures and artifacts to the world, which helps lure tourists.

In this regard, she pointed out to the success witnessed by Tutankhamun exhibition inaugurated in March and is visited by some 20,000 people every week.

MENA