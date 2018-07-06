6 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Issues Several Laws On 2018-2019 Fy State Budget Classification

Tagged:

Related Topics

Friday 06 July 2018 - 10:15 AM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Thursday several laws on the 2018-2019 FY state budget classification.

The president ratified the laws after the House of Representatives approved them.

Sisi signed law no. 102/2018, allocating 165.885 million pounds for the Egyptian agriculture authority, and law no. 103/2018, earmarking nearly 17.517 billion pounds for the General Authority for Reconstruction Projects and Agricultural Development.

As per law no. 104/2018, 1.206 billion pounds will be allocated for the Egyptian General Survey Authority.

Under law no. 105/2018, 906.500 million pounds will go for the Industrial Development Authority.

According to law no. 106/2018, 958.049 billion pounds will be earmarked for the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

The president also signed law no. 107/2018, allocating 6.805 billion pounds for the General Organization for Executing Industrial and Mining Projects.

Sisi also approved law no.108/2018, allocating 732 million pounds for the General Organization for Government Printing Office (Alamiria Printing House).

Under law no. 109/2018, 25.980 million pounds will be earmarked for the National Agency for Development of Sinai.

About 67.809 million pounds will be allocated for the Gas Market Regulatory Authority.

The laws were published in the official gazette out Thursday.

MENA

Egypt

Planning Min. to Outline Long-Term Vision to Achieve Development Plan

Friday 06 July 2018 - 09:29 AM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.