6 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Discuss Arrangements for Establishing Tripartite Fund

Friday 06 July 2018

High-level delegations from Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia held meetings to discuss the arrangements for establishing a tripartite fund for financing development and investment projects, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a statement on Thursday.

Held on July 3-4 at the Central Bank of Egypt HQ, the meetings tackled issues such as the fund structure, its objectives, governance, management along with the the size of the fund financing.

The delegations agreed on setting liaison points from each state to increase the consultations among them in the coming weeks before holding the second round of the meetings.

Egypt welcomed hosting the coming round on the sidelines of meetings of the African central banks general assembly, due to be held in Sharm el Sheikh on August 5-9.

